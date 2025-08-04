Sponsor

Kyron La’King Richardson, age 19, of Texarkana, TX, passed away on Friday, August 1, 2025.

Kyron was born on December 6, 2005, in Texarkana, TX to his parents, Christina Splawn and Robert Richardson Jr.

He had two great passions in life: fishing and motorcycles. Whether casting a line in a quiet lake or riding down an open road with the wind at his back, he was never happier than when surrounded by nature or riding on two wheels. He was a 2024 Liberty Eylau graduate and was employed at Raising Canes.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Billy Frances Splawn Jr. and his uncles, Dustin Alan Splawn, Corey Richardson, and Eugene Lawson.

He is survived by his mother, Christina Splawn; his father, Robert Richardson Jr.; his siblings, Krista Gaines and Ayana Gaines; his grandmothers, Margaret Splawn and Irma Richardson; his niece, Braelynn Peoples; two nephews, Adonis Mitchell and Sy’Mere Walker; his aunt, April Richardson; and his Big Three: Matthew, Markus, and Malachi; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home.

Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park.