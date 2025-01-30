Sponsor

LaJuan Lanier Barton from Hooks, Texas was born at home in Jenkins, Texas on August 8, 1938, to M.L. and Dorothy Lanier. She passed away in Texarkana, Texas on January 29, 2025, at the age of 86.

Those left behind to cherish her memories are daughters, LaJan Head and Lynn Barton Merrill, son-in-law, Billy Merrill, sons, Randall Barton, Kent Barton and Richard Barton.

She was Memaw to Jaeley Barton and Mamaw to Catina Foss, Brandy Parker, Bret Barton, Jacob Barton, Jared Barton, Channing Brewer, Andy Merrill, Lakin Stone, and Chloe Usery.

She was Mamaw to 14 great grandchildren.

She wholeheartedly loved her children and grandchildren.

Surviving brothers are J.C. (James) Lanier and Scottie Lanier. Preceded siblings included Shot Lanier and Genevia Modisette.

She was a member of Beverly Heights Church of Christ in Hooks, Texas.

Mamaw loved to make others feel special and went above and beyond for birthday celebrations for her family and friends.

She had a compassion for caring for the sick as a caregiver regardless of their illness. She treated them with love, warmheartedness, dignity and respect.

A heartfelt thank you to The Villa and Heritage Hospice for the attentiveness of care, love and support given to our mother.

Visitation will take place at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas on Saturday, February 1, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

A graveside memorial will be held at Clark Cemetery in Daingerfield, Texas on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 1:30 PM.