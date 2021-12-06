Advertisement

Lajuana Fitzgerald, age 64, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Thursday, December 2, 2021 in a Little Rock, Arkansas hospital.

Mrs. Fitzgerald was born April 26, 1957, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. She was retired from Domino Paper Mill and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She loved horses and enjoyed showing them in shows around the Four States Area. She had a wonderful personality and would light up the room with her smile and a good conversation.

She is survived by her husband of thirty-three years, Roger Cooper, of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Whitney Brandon of Yakima, Washington; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Lanita and Ray Cooper of Texarkana, Arkansas; Lisa and Scott Pooree of Elkins, Arkansas three grandchildren, Noah Brandon, Caedmon Brandon and Briggs Brandon; one niece, Ashley Pooree, two nephews, Brandon Pooree and his wife Paige, John Jones and special companion, Trista Solley, one great niece, Kodie Jones, numerous cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P. M. Monday at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

