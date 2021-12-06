Advertisement

Jimmy Doyle “Jim” Semore, age 76, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

Mr. Semore was born June 30, 1945 in Keota, Oklahoma and lived in Texarkana most of his life. He was retired from Cooper Tire Rubber Company. He was a faithful member of Gospel Lighthouse Church where he taught Sunday School and played his guitar in church.

Jim had a servant’s heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand to accomplish the task at hand. He was a kind and gentle man who was very generous with his time and talents. He was a master carpenter and enjoyed and looked forward to the next project. Jim will best be remembered as a humble man. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Bernice Semore, and his nine siblings, his infant sister, Leechail Semore, Lahoma Jacobs, W. L. Semore, Goldie Rink, Seburn Semore, Bea Holbrook, Shirley Skiver, and L. D. Semore.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Betty Semore of Texarkana, Arkansas; numerous, nieces ,nephews and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be 10:00 A. M. Monday, December 6, 2021, at Fairland Holiness Church with Rev. Jeff Owen officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at Fairland Holiness Church Sunday, December 5th , afternoon from 5:00 to 7:00 P. M.

Memorials may be made to Gospel Lighthouse Church, 4100 Rondo Road, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

