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October 28, 1951 – March 27, 2026

Lana Carol Rehkopf, 74, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on October 28, 1951, in Texarkana, Arkansas, to Lenetta and Earl Boddie.

Lana lived a life centered on love, family, and simple joys. She built a successful career as a Senior Vice President for Bank of the Ozarks, where she was respected not only for her professionalism, but also for her warmth and genuine care for others.

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She found her greatest happiness in the moments spent with those she loved. Whether traveling the country, enjoying life on the road in an RV, or simply gathering together, Lana treasured every memory made with her family. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she never missed an opportunity to celebrate them, encourage them, and shower them with love.

Lana will be remembered for her gentle spirit, her easy laughter, and the way she made everyone feel welcome and cared for. She had a kind heart, a calm presence, and a way of bringing comfort and light into the lives of others. Her love was steady, her smile was genuine, and her legacy will live on in the many lives she touched.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lenetta and Earl Boddie.

Left to carry on her memory are her devoted husband of 50 years, Terry Rehkopf; her daughters, Lindsay Thompson and husband Jacob, and Jenna Dresser and husband Andrew; her cherished grandchildren, Connor Thompson, Bennett Thompson, Jack Dresser, and Tripp Dresser; her sister, Lisa Spivey; her brother, Earl Boddie; and a large circle of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends who will miss her deeply.

A celebration of Lana’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 30, 2026, at First Methodist Church, 5801 Summerhill Road, Texarkana, Texas, with Pastor Greg Morgan officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Lana’s family finds comfort in knowing that her love will continue to guide them, and that the memories she created will be treasured forever.

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Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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