Clarence Lane Clark, age 83, of Redwater, Texas, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at his residence.

Mr. Clark was born October 5, 1938, in Redwater, Texas to Walter and Annie (Davis) Clark. He was a retired schoolteacher who taught in many school districts over the years. Clarence raised cattle and he loved to ride horses. He enjoyed gardening flowers as well as traveling.

Clarence had a big heart and was a caring person. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Michael Clark, and one brother Newman Clark.

Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Lolita Clark of Redwater; two daughters, Kaye Clark of Redwater and Lana Presley of Tennessee; two grandchildren, Brandon Presley and Lauren Presley Himes, and one sister, Ruby Olds of Texarkana.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Friday, July 22, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Chaplain Ken Guthrie officiating. Burial will follow in Redwater Cemetery.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Friday.

