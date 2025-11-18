Sponsor

Laney Brian Hall, age 56, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

He was born on January 26, 1969, in Texarkana, Arkansas. He worked as a roofer and took pride in his work. Lacey attended Macedonia Baptist Church in Doddridge, Arkansas, where he enjoyed fellowship with other believers. Laney loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed hunting and fishing with his dad on their deer lease. Laney was a good person with a kind heart, always willing to lend a hand or share a laugh. He is preceded in death by his father, Wade Hall, and his grandparents, Marvin and Carnell McLelland Herrick.

He is survived by his mother, Doris Hall of Texarkana, Arkansas, and several cousins.

Funeral Services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, November 21, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. Burial will be in Harmony Grove

Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M.