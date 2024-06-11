Sponsor

Laroy Thomas age 86 of Texarkana, Texas died June 7, 2024, at Cornerstone Nursing Home after a long illness.

Laroy was born in Atlanta, Texas on July 31, 1937. He graduated from Arkansas High School and earned a Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Texas at Arlington. After leaving Arlington, he and his wife Jane moved back to Texarkana. He retired from Laroy Thomas, Inc., a company he founded in 1967.

Laroy was a member of Wilbur Smith Rotary, Williams Memorial Methodist Church, and numerous construction organizations.

Laroy loved playing golf with his friends at Northridge and Texarkana Country Club. He and Jane enjoyed traveling in their motorhome and also spending time at their lake house at Cypress Springs.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jane Sams Thomas; two sons, Philip Thomas and wife Kristi of Highland Village, TX., and Barry Thomas and wife Jenifer of Texarkana; four grandchildren, Jeremy, Adam, Elizabeth, and Andrew; one sister, Carolyn Sue Lesh and husband John of Oak Harbor, WA.; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Billy and Jessie Sams of Texarkana; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

The Thomas family would like to thank two special caregivers, Essiana Bennett and Denae Copeland, who provided loving care for Laroy during his illness.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 2:30 P.M. at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens in Nash, TX.

Visitation will be held before the service from 1:00- 2:30 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Hospice of Texarkana- 2407 Galleria Oaks Dr. Texarkana, TX.