Larry Don Pate

Larry Pate, age 66, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 in Hearn, Texas.

Mr. Pate was born on March 25, 1957 in Paris, Texas to Jessie and Ruby Pate. Larry spent his working days as a truck driver. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his Sadie girl, mowing the yard, fishing, spending time with his family, and picking fun at every one he met.

His family described him as a hardworking, loving man that was full of life. He was the most laid-back man with no worry in the world. He loved all of his friends and family and if he picked on you, then you knew he liked you. He was a wonderful and loving Pawaw who adored his grandchildren greatly.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Robin Pate; children, Amy Peinter, Sonya Williams, Tara Cockrum and friend, Jeff Inman, Kelly Wasson and husband, Chas Wasson, Cody Pate and wife, April Pate, Andrea Bohon and husband, Robbie Bohon, Ronnie Bagley and girlfriend, Kayleigh Johns, Josh Lamb and wife, Crystal Lamb, grandchildren, Addyson Long, Brooklyn Bohon, Easton Bohon, Teagan Bagley, Addison Pate, Sydney Pate, Rilee Wasson, Regan Wasson, Abigail Gilbreath, Maddox Inman, Mason, Taylor, Tristen, and Teegan; and brothers and sisters, Roy Dean Pate, Mildred Holcomb, Nolan Pate, Patricia Adams, Glenda Gilliam, and Roger Pate.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

A Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at 1:00 PM.

Arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

