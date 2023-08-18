Sponsor

Media Diann Culver, age 79, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in a local hospital surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Culver was born on January 23, 1944, in Texarkana, Texas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. She taught kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grade at Fouke Elementary. She was a principal at Brightstar and Fouke Elementary for three years. She was a mentor for new teachers and was always there to set the example and was there to lend a helping hand. She adored and loved the kids, and that love was carried over into the classroom. She was a published author of children’s books and novels. Diann enjoyed shopping, scrapbooking, and sewing in her spare time. She was an excellent cook, and she could make the best chicken and dressing for the holidays. Her family was her treasure and the most important part of her life.

She is survived by her husband of sixty-three years, Joe ( J. C.) Culver of Texarkana, Arkansas; her three daughters and two sons-in-law; Tammie Pondrom of Dallas, Texas; Tracie and Jason Jonas of Missouri City, Texas; and Tricia and Brian Hudson of Texarkana, Arkansas; one brother, Willard Page of Genoa, Arkansas; seven grandchildren; Conrad Pondrom, Catherine Pondrom, John Robert Pondrom, Brooks and Aileen Eakin, Brett Eakin, Kade Hudson, Kaylee, and Tanner Knighten; five great-grandchildren; Arianna, Patrick, Ella, Addie and Ace and a host of friends and other relatives.

The family will receive friends at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Friday, August 18th, from 6:00 to 8:00 P. M.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 A. M. Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Jeff Hart officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

