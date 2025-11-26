Sponsor

Larry Joe Mollette, age 78, of Texarkana, TX, went home to be with his Lord and savior on Friday, November 21, 2025.

Larry was born on June 23, 1947, to his parents, Joseph and Mollie Mollette in Clothier, West Virginia. Larry was a former Loan Officer at Red River Credit Union and a Veteran of the United States Army.

He had a deep love for God’s Word and spent countless hours studying Scripture, finding comfort, guidance, and joy in its pages. He was a member and former treasurer at Sovereign Grace Missionary Baptist Church. He also enjoyed traveling and playing card games with family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Helen Maggard; brother, Lee Ray Mollette; and grandson, Tyler Castle.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Mollette; children, Kimberly Reich (Jeff), Larry Mollette II, Kerry Adcock (Brannon), and his bonus daughters, Juanita Doyle, Sherri Higginbotham, and Lara Slayton (Steve); his grandchildren, Taylor Castle, Ashtyn Ridge, Lara Mollette, and Joash Mollette; as well as many other bonus grandkids; great grandchildren, Jaxson Clements, Layne Ridge, Camden Castle and Brody Ridge; sister, Alice Hoskins; brother, Danny Mollette; his cherished dog, Challenger; and close friends, Diane and Smoke; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 25, 2025 in the chapel of Chapelwood Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Johnson officiating.

Visitation will be held the evening prior, Monday, November 24, 2025, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM.

Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.