Larry Pierce

Larry Allen Pierce, 71, of Texarkana, AR went to be with our Lord Thursday, September 9, 2021. A celebration of his life will be held at 2:00pm on September 18th at his home in Texarkana, AR. There will be a time of remembrance to show our love and friendship for him with fellowship following.

Larry was born December 4, 1949, in Gurdon, AR to Archie Allen Pierce and Mava Dean Dickerson Pierce.

He was an avid hunter and loved his hunting group, B and M Hunting Club of Prescott, AR, where he was vice-president. They were wonderful friends and family to him. He worked for New Horizons where he also made close relationships and friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, step-daughter Audra Jackson, and step-grandson Garrett Halbert.

He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years Mary, his daughter Stephanie Johnson(Alan) of Houston, TX, sons Douglas Pierce of Longview, TX and Bobby Pierce(Jessica) of San Antonio, TX and step-son Bryan Halbert(Sheila) of Little Rock, AR, his sister Lottie Henderson of Vivian, LA, his grandchildren, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, his nieces Heather Phipps and Michelle Bishop(Jason) and great-nieces and great-nephews; all his wonderful hunting club friends and family; and his very special adopted brother and friend Glenn Simon of Wake Village, TX.

He will be dearly missed by all. Go rest high on that mountain.