Tara Silva

Tara Lynn Silva, 48 years old of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with her Lord and Savior September 9, 2021.

Tara was born January 31, 1973, in Texarkana, Texas, and was a member of Church on the Rock. She was a 1991 graduate of Texas High and a former employee of Super One Foods where she was well liked by many of her customers.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Herschel and Lillian Fike and great-grandmother Helena Day.

She is survived by her son Nathan Wilson of Texarkana, Texas and daughter MacKenzie Atkinson of Texarkana, Arkansas; her parents Jerry and Pam Moorhead of Texarkana, Texas; her brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Ashlee Moorhead of Wake Village, Texas; three granddaughters, Annalise, Ellianah and Savannah; one niece, Johanna Moorhead; and two nephews, Avree and Quinn Moorhead; two special cousins Amy Payne and Brandi Dempsey; one special uncle, Keith Fike and numerous other relatives.

Visitation will be Sunday, September 12, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM Monday, September 13, 2021, at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 5101 W. 7th St, Texarkana, Texas, with Pastor Mike Ulmer officiating.