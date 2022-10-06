Larry & Sharon Harris

Advertisement

Larry Ray Harris and Sharon Jane Harris passed away just hours apart on Monday, October 3, 2022.

Mrs. Harris was born January 1, 1954, in Texarkana, Arkansas to John and Charlene (Cigainero) Agan. She was a homemaker who was completely devoted to her grandchildren who lovingly called her “Noni”.

Mr. Harris was born September 13, 1951, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Lindon and Elizabeth (Morgan) Harris. He was the owner and operator of Delta Electric Co. In previous years, he was an active Boy Scout Leader of Troop 12 and guided two of his sons into earning the honor of Eagle Scout. The grandchildren lovingly called him “Papa”.

Mr. and Mrs. Harris were married February 14, 1975 and had been married for 47 years. They were members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Preceding them in death was a son, Chad Harris; their parents; Larry’s brother, Joey Harris and his sister, Mary Harris.

Survivors include their children, Cliff and Meg Harris, Cody and Stephanie Harris, and Carly and Jonathan Armstrong; daughter-in-law, Mary Harris; four grandchildren, Faith West, Mackenzie Harris, Austin Taylor and Addyson Armstrong; Sharon’s brother, Chuck Boyce and wife, Lynn; Larry’s brother Tim Harris and wife Patsy and his sister, Cindy Jett and husband, Don; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, October 7, 2022, at Holy Cross Cemetery with Father Justin Braun officiating.

A Rosary will be held at 6:00 PM Thursday at Chapelwood Funeral Home with a visitation following until 8:00PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Texarkana or Boy Scouts Caddo Area Council.

