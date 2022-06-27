Advertisement

Helen LaVerne Smith, age 91, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on June 23, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.

Mrs. Smith was born on December 6, 1930 in Nacogdoches, Texas to her parents. She was a faithful member of Highland Park Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for many years. She enjoyed spending her time painting landscapes and animals. She also enjoyed exercise class at the church, playing cards and she loved spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Sergie and Lora Berry and her husband, Robert C. Smith.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jeffrey Smith and Jennifer Smith, Melissa Colvin and husband Clint; grandchildren, Grant Smith, Ava Smith, Ford McLemore, Hannah Smith, Cassady Bowman and husband Blake, Jessica Mitchell, Justin Colvin; six great grandchildren; along with numerous other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 10:00am on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

