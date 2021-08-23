Advertisement

Layni Joy Wicks, was born asleep on August 18, 2021 in Texarkana, Texas.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her parents Bradley and Tera Wicks; four brothers Logan, Layton, Landon, and Ledger Wicks all of Texarkana; Grandparents Curtis and Robin Hutchinson of Queen City, Texas, Scott and Sandy Seddens of Texarkana, Ricky Wicks of Texarkana, Denise Kirby of Maud, Texas; great-grandparents, Reva Hutchinson of Dekalb, Texas; Debi Terral of Malta, Texas, Marcaleen Seddens of Memphis, Tennessee; Jim Wicks of Huffin, Texas, Barbara Baker of Queen City, Texas, and Phil Baker of DeKalb, Texas; along with a host of other relatives that loved her.

Graveside services will be held at 10 AM, Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Hillcrest Memorial Park.