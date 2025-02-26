Sponsor

Leacho Wayne Tittle, born March 22, 1950, in Pueblo, Colorado, passed away peacefully in his home on or about February 20, 2025. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dial Leacho Tittle and Dorothy Jean Hightower, both of Texarkana, Texas, and his beloved wife, Mary Rainey Tittle.

Leacho was a lifelong resident of Texarkana, Texas, and a 1969 graduate of Texas High School in Texarkana, Texas. He built a successful career as a commercial truck driver, often operating dual trailers and hauling various cargo. This profession allowed him ample time to pursue his hobbies and interests. An insatiable reader, he possessed a keen intellect and a deep curiosity about the world. His extensive library reflected his diverse interests, encompassing theological and religious studies, as well as a wide range of uncommon subjects. He had a remarkable ability to offer insightful perspectives on even the most esoteric topics. He never met a stranger, and those who knew him best described him as a kind, soft-spoken man, a “truly gentle soul.”

Leacho’s lifelong love was Mary Rainey Tittle. Regardless of life’s challenges, their bond remained steadfast to the very end. It was his sincerest wish, and he often expressed it, that upon his passing, he would be reunited with Mary. He longed to see her again. He also shared a unique, charming, wonderful, and blessed relationship with his mother, Dorothy.

From his youth, Leacho had a passion for motorcycles and the water. He once famously shocked the family with a classic Leacho move: hocking his motorcycle for a ticket to Hawaii, which left him charmingly stranded with no way back. Always a true motorcycle enthusiast, he continued to ride until the age of 70. He was also an advocate for spending time on the water, with a love for boating and camping. H created a legacy of cherished memories at the Albert Pike Recreational Area in Arkansas, within the Ouachita National Forest. This campground held a permanent reserved location for Leacho for years and years. Spanning four generations, countless family members have enjoyed this unique camping spot, creating a tapestry of unforgettable experiences and memories.

Leacho is survived by his sisters, Nanette Shockley of Atlanta, Texas, and Jan Campbell of Holiday Island, Arkansas; his daughter, Erin Tomlinson of Bay City, Texas; and his sons, Chris Oliver of Faulk, Arkansas and Bryan Leacho Tittle of Mt. Vernon, Texas. In accordance with Leacho’s wishes, his ashes will be scattered under a magnolia tree in Mt. Vernon, a tree he and his grandmother, Geraldine Tittle, planted together. A small gathering of close friends and immediate family will be held at a future date to honor his memory and fulfill this wish. For details regarding the time and location of this gathering, please contact Bryan Tittle at 903-853-0273