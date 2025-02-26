Sponsor

Thomas Ed Wooten, age 87, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2025, at his residence.

Thomas was born on April 30, 1937, in Texarkana, AR to his parents, Tom Harris Wooten and Ruth Shaw Wooten.

He was self employed and owned two local businesses, Villa Liquor and Wooten Mobile Homes. He ran Villa Liquor until he sold it upon retirement. After retirement, he dedicated himself to taking care of his wife, Claudia, until her passing in 2002. He loved her tremendously. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Claudia Wooten, and his parents.

He is survived by his stepdaughter, Debbie Blackwood Luna of Rockwall, TX; special friend Brett Fawcett, and wife, Teresa, of Ashdown, AR; his caregiver and friend, Maria Flores of Texarkana, AR; and a host of friends.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, February 28, 2025, at Rondo Cemetery with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating.