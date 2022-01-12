Advertisement

Lee Artis Davis 52, of Texarkana, Texas departed this earthly life on December 31, 2022. Lee was a member of Polly Chapel Baptist Church. Lee was a graduate of Arkansas High School class of 1988. Lee loved the Dallas Cowboys, fishing, bowling, and baseball. Lee loved his entire family but, he expressed a true and unconditional Love for his mother. Visitation Friday, January 14, 2022 from 3:00-5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, January 15, 2022 2:00 PM at Mt. Grove Baptist Church. Burial in New Zion Cemetery (Trigg) under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary with Rev. Sedaric Dinkens, Eulogist.

MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED

