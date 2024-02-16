Sponsor

Lee Authur Sands, Jr. went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at his home. He was 75.

Lee was born on November 8, 1948, in Commerce, Texas to Lee Authur and Nannie Pearl Shirley Sands. He was retired from the United States Army and from Red River Army Depot. He was a member of The Chapel of Light – New Boston, Texas.

Lee served his county for twenty-two years in the United States Army where he served in both Vietnam and Desert Storm. He loved his nation. Lee retired from Red River Army Depot after thirty-seven years.

Lee loved people, his community, and New Boston altogether! He helped to establish, coach, and umpire soccer, as well as coach Pony League Baseball. Lee was an axillary policeman, a Boy Scout Leader, and a 4-H Shooting Sports Coach. He also helped to establish the Optimist Club. Lee was a member of the New Boston Evening Lions Club and the Disabled Veterans Association in New Boston.

His greatest love of all, next to God, was his love for his family. He was proceeded in death by his father and his mother; two sisters, Shirley Brown, and Peggy Ketner; three brothers, John Sands, Owen Sands, and Kenneth Sands.

Lee is survived by the love of his life of fifty-three years, Jerrie (Shaver) Sands; his daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and John Cawyer; his son and daughter-in-law, Russell and Rose Sands; his grandchildren, Tyler Sands (Sarah), Samantha Laborde (DC), Hunter Sands (TaNia), Herica Bandieri; one brother, Jackie Sands and wife Linda; one sister, Judy Potts; several sweet nieces and nephews; and many friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home – New Boston, Texas with Bro. A.M. Adams and Bro. Jimmy Ramsey officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 16, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM the day before the service at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Old Union Cemetery – Simms, Texas under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home – New Boston, Texas.