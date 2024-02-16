Sponsor

Mary Lavoyce Alvey, age 82, of Fouke, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Alvey was born on November 4, 1941, in Edcouch, Texas. She was a homemaker and a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, Fouke. She was a wonderful, lovely, sweet, caring lady. Lavoyce was not afraid to share her opinion. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting. The most important part of her life was her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Alvey, and two sons, John Rinehart and Randy Rinehart.

She is survived by one son, Mike Rinehart of Fouke, Arkansas; two sisters, Bobbie Bocox of Hope, Arkansas; and Aletha Marlin of Fouke, Arkansas; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a host of friends and other relatives.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 P.M. Monday, February 19, 2024, at Rocky Mound Cemetery, with Rev. Todd Lawrence officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral, Arkansas.