Lela Wynell Hamilton, age 94, formerly of Maud, Texas passed away after a long illness on Monday, March 10, 2025 at Pine Tree Ranch Assisted Living Center in Paris, TX. Lela was born January 12, 1931 in Deport, Texas to Albert Jonathan and Amanda (Archibald) Van Deaver. Her father nicknamed her “Pete” as a young girl and it stuck throughout her lifetime. She married Jessie Hamilton on January 17, 1953 in Miller County, Arkansas. Lela was a homemaker who made the best creamed corn and pecan pies, an avid gardener, and helped with the family ranch. Jessie preceded her in death on September 26, 2015. Lela’s parents and sisters Lorene Moore, Ruth Crenshaw, and Betty Jean Simmons also preceded her in death. She is survived by one brother, Albert Dean VanDeaver, sister-in-law Margie Terral, and numerous other relatives, including Jessie’s cousin Ruben Jordan and wife Delores who took care of her property during both Lela and Jessie’s illnesses.

Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 13th, at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, with visitation one hour before the service. Burial will be at the Center Ridge Cemetery, Maud, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Center Ridge Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 611, Maud, TX 75567.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Pine Tree Ranch Assisted Living Center and Platinum Home Health for their excellent care for Lela during her illness.