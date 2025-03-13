Sponsor

Janet Rebecca Skelton, age 65, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

Mrs. Skelton was born August 12, 1959, in Ashdown, Arkansas. She was a retired Medical Transcriptionist and a member of First Baptist Church Wilton, Arkansas. Janet was a loving and caring person who never met a stranger and was willing to lend a helping hand. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend. She loved working outside and was an excellent cook. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Dorothy Bush, her two sisters, Debbie Schmidt and Cindy Brown.

She is survived by her husband, Travis Skelton, of Texarkana, Arkansas; one stepson: Keith Mikal Loving, of Tucson, Arizona; one daughter and son-in-law, Katie and Jayson Carver, of Tucson, Arizona; one brother, Phillip and Amanda Bush, of Ashdown, Arkansas; her mother-in-law: Besty Spencer, two grandchildren, Ava Carver and Anya Carver; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.