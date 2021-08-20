Advertisement

Leon Hawkins, Jr, 65, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away August 18, 2021. He was born December 7, 1955 to Leon Hawkins Sr and Mary Richardson George in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

He is preceded in death by his father, a brother Larry Hawkins, two sisters Diane Hawkins and Dorothy McNutt.

Leon is survived by his mother, Mary George of Wake Village, Texas; faithful companion Sandy Dellinger of Texarkana, Arkansas; son Trey Hawkins of Texarkana; daughter Kristin Morgason of Texarkana; two brothers, David Coleman of Little Rock, Arkansas, and John Coleman of Frisco, Texas.

Funeral services will be 2 PM, Wednesday , August, 25, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.