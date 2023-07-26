Sponsor

Leroy McFerrin, 93, of Fouke, Arkansas died on July 23, 2023.

He was born on March 13, 1930, in Fouke, AR to Money and Vivian McFerrin.

Mr. McFerrin retired from Red River Army Depot, and was a member of Sylverino Baptist Church, and former member of Hardy Memorial United Methodist Church.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Lelah McFerrin, his parents, and two sisters Jean Magee and Frances Lynn.

Survivors include his three daughters, Lisa Wattinger and husband Kenney, Lori Austin, and Linda Dickson; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 9:30 A.M. at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Frank McFerrin officiating.

