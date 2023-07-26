Richard Charles Young

Sponsor

Dr. Richard “Dick” Charles Young, age 76, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, July 24, 2023 at his residence surrounded by family.

Dr. Young was born July 22, 1947, in Decatur, Illinois. He was retired from Public Education system and was a veteran of the Unites States Army. He was a member of Beech Street First Baptist Church and Brinkley Lodge No. 295. He enjoyed playing a round of golf and going hunting and fishing. He had a passion for church security and being a member of the security team. Dr. Young was a model Christian man, always putting others before himself and leading by example. He was a fantastic husband, dad and grandpa. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Marjorie Young, and two brothers, Chris Young and Steve Young.

He is survived by his loving wife of twenty-nine years, Gail Young; son, Chad Young of Hot Springs, Arkansas; four daughters and sons-in-law, Corie and Chance Hollingsworth of Little Rock, Arkansas, Jessica and Joey German of Little Rock, Arkansas; Christina and Randall Brumfield of West Virginia, Mandy Marshall of Malvern, Arkansas; eleven grandchildren, Cate Hollingworth, Saer Hollingsworth, Rinn Hollingsworth, Tucker Young, Lucas German, Amelia Brumfield, Abigail Brumfield, Armandia King, Laney King, Lydia King, Nevaeh King and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Craig Jenkins officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 9:00 am until service time.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Beech Street First Baptist Church or Enhabit Hospice.

