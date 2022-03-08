Leslie Dickerson

Advertisement

Leslie H. Dickerson, age 85, of Paradise, Texas, passed away on March 6, 2022, at home.

Mr. Dickerson was born July 21, 1936, in Paris, Texas, to Howard and Altha “Billie” (Lex) Dickerson. He spent his career as a US Postal Inspector. He was a man of many talents including building furniture, wood carvings, oil painting, rebuilding baling equipment and flowers from raw metal. He also loved his gaming computer. Mr. Dickerson was a proud Marine veteran of the Korean War.

He was a wonderful and loving father, brother, uncle, and friend.

Mr. Dickerson was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Dickerson, father Howard Dickerson, mother Altha “Billie” Daniels and sister-in-law, Lynda Hildebrandt.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Charlotte Ellison Dickerson; daughter Patricia K. O’Brien (Joseph); sister, Allie Conley; sister, Mary Allen and brother-in-law, Roger Hildebrandt and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, March 11, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas with Mary Hildebrandt officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Friday.

