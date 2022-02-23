Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

George Lester Stokes, 95, of Redwater Texas, died February 17, 2022, at his home. Mr. Stokes was born January 16, 1927, in Genoa Arkansas. He was retired from Langdon Oxygen Co. and was a member of First Baptist Church of Redwater. Lester was a WWII veteran, Texas Freemason, and a Shriner.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Sally Jean Stokes; and a granddaughter-in-law Erika Dove.

Survivors include one daughter, Gayla Dove of Redwater; one son and daughter-in-law, Lowell and Teri Stokes of Kingwood, Texas; two grandchildren, Brandon Dove of New Boston and Cassandra Brooks of McKinney, Texas; and two great-granddaughters, Ellie and Kate Brooks of McKinney, Texas.

Service will be held at 2:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home Thursday, February 24, 2022, with Bro. Todd Reed and Bro. Mike Powell officiating.

Burial will be at Memorial Gardens, Texarkana, Arkansas.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 23, 2022, from 6-8 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Relatives will be at the family’s home at 405 FM #991 Rd. in Redwater.

Memorials may be made to Encompass Health Hospice.

