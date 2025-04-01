Sponsor

Lilburn Roy “Hoosie /Van” Vanhoose, age 81, of Nash, Texas, passed on Saturday, March 29, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 26, 1944, to Clarance Edward Vanhoose and Lois Irena Widemon-Vanhoose in McAdoo, Texas.

Lilburn Vanhoose was a loving husband, father, son, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He was a member of the Church of Christ. He was also member of Nash Lion’s Club and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union 386. Lilburn retired from AEP/Swepco after 32 years. He was the past President of the Bowie County Hunting Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents Clarance Vanhoose (1995) and Lois Vanhoose (2011); brother Thomas Andrew Vanhoose (2019); sister Shirley Faye Vanhoose- Swafford (2022); brother Larry Edward Vanhoose (2024).

Left to cherish his memories is the wife of 61 years Carol Lee Pitts-Vanhoose of Nash, Texas; daughter Mary Christine Ratcliff and husband Martin of Texarkana, Arkansas; son Eddie Lee Vanhoose and wife Christy of Houston, Texas; brothers Kenneth Vanhoose and wife Eunice, Dale Vanhoose, and wife Rebecca; grandchildren Michael Pippin and wife Megan, Justin Vanhoose and wife Annie; Clara DaShane and husband Will, and Kelsey Vanhoose; two great-grandchildren Ryan and Emory; and a large number of other relatives and friends.

In Lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to the Lion Club of your choosing.

The family will have a private service, and the burial will be at Roberts Cemetery in DeKalb, Texas under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home-Texas.