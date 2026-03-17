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May 22, 1936 – March 12, 2026

Lilly Darlene Landrum, beloved daughter of James McDonald and Vivian (Hughey) McDonald, passed away peacefully on the morning of March 12, 2026, in Texarkana, Texas. Born on May 22, 1936, in Lufkin, Texas, Lilly lived a full life spanning 89 years.

A lifelong resident of Texas, she was a Baptist Christian woman who worked at a day care for many years. She spent her final days at Colonial Lodge under hospice care, surrounded by compassion and dignity.

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She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Vivian McDonald; her three children, Robert Earl Bennett, Jimmy Bennett, and Deborah Perkins; her brother Kenneth McDonald and sister Leveta McAdams; her nephew, David McAdams; and her son in law, Derrick Levias.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Angela Prickett (Sam) and Rebecca Levias; her grandchildren, William, Matthew, and Grace; her nephews, Edward McAdams and Joseph McAdams; along with many other grandchildren, family members, and friends.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services.

Her family and friends will cherish her memory and the legacy of a life well lived. May she rest in eternal peace.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

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