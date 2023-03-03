Advertisement

Linda Ann Powell, age 77 of Texarkana, Arkansas died Monday, February 27, 2023, in a local care facility surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Powell was born June 26, 1945 in Texarkana, Texas and was a lifetime resident of the area. She was retired from Texas Workforce Commission after thirty years of service. She enjoyed reading and watching her favorite shows on TV. Mrs. Powell was a kind, loving woman and she was always taking care of others. She was also tenacious and independent, never letting a situation get the best of her. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with as often as possible. Mrs. Powell is preceded in death by one son, Tom “Bruen” Powell and her brother, Clark Pierce.

She is survived by her children, Julie Burroughs and her husband, Jeff, Scott Powell, Shane Powell and his wife, Lori; her sister, Brenda Marshall and Richard; five grandchildren and a host of other friends and relatives.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM Friday, March 3, 2023 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Hart officiating. Burial is under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

