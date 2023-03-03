Ronald Earl Cowling

December 15, 1937 - February 27, 2023

Ronald Cowling, 85, of Texarkana, Texas died on February 27, 2023.
Mr. Cowling was born on December 15, 1937 to E. E. and Ruby Cowling. He was a member of Beech Street First Baptist Church and a veteran. He was an avid runner, loved to do yoga, learned how to do a headstand at the age of 80, was the king of “dad jokes”, and loved his family very much.
Mr. Cowling is preceded in death by his parents; brother Terry Cowling; and two daughters-in-law Angel Cowling and Teresa Cowling.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years Debbie Cowling; one daughter, Camille Cowling Warren and husband Doug; three sons, Wade Cowling, Greg Cowling, and Court Cowling and wife Brandy; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas chapel with Pastor Eric Chaffin officiating.
Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service.

