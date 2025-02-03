Sponsor

Linda Boss Haltom, age 77, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2025, in a local hospital after an extended illness. Linda was born on March 3, 1947, in Copemish, MI, to her parents, Russell George Boss and Alta Thera Gallup.

Linda was a loving homemaker, who enjoyed shopping and spending time with her husband, Odes. Together they sang in local nursing homes spreading the love of Jesus. She was a Christian by faith and will be fondly remembered for her warm smile, gentle nature, and humor.

She is survived by her husband, Odes Haltom. Linda and Odes were married for 16 years and blended their families when married. Children, Tracy Penny (Randy); Kenneth Peck (Dana); Shane Peck (Donna); Shawn Ward (Steve); Hal Haltom (Dee Dee); Vicki Cornett (Rick); one sister, Merrie Schweigert; 21 grandchildren; and 47 great grandchildren and many loved nieces and nephews.

Her memory will be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Linda is now reunited in heaven with her parents, 4 siblings and grandson.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at Shiloh Cemetery with Rev. Hal Haltom officiating.