Linda Brinkley

Linda Ann Turner Brinkley, 77, of Richardson, Texas (formerly of Texarkana, Texas), passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord and Savior on July 18, 2022, in Dallas, Texas, following a brave battle with cancer. The strength and resilience poured into her by Christ serves as an inspiration.

Linda was born in Texarkana, Arkansas, on October 15, 1944, to William Henry Turner Jr. and Juanita Thompson Turner, both of whom proceeded her in death. She graduated from Texas Senior High School in 1963 and enjoyed keeping up with her friends. A dedicated daughter, Linda retired early from her position at the Red River Army Depot to provide full-time care for her parents in their final years. She was proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, whom she loved very much. She spent her last years at The Wellington in Richardson, Texas, where she enjoyed dining with friends, attending weekly entertainment events, exercise class, and Bible study. She was also fondly known as the one to beat at bingo.

Linda is survived by her children, Judy Brinkley Boone and husband Gary Boone of Richardson, Texas and Kevin Brinkley and wife Jerrice Brewer Brinkley of Cabot, Arkansas; grandchildren Rachel Boone of Plano, Texas, Aaron Brinkley and his wife, Joy Green Brinkley, of Jacksonville, Arkansas, Michael Boone of Richardson, Texas, and Nathan Brinkley of Atlanta, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Joslyn Brinkley, Asher Brinkley, and Jonah Brinkley of Jacksonville, Arkansas; sister, Sandra Turner Townsend of Arlington, Texas; nieces, Dana Fletcher of Dallas, Texas and Kristen Fletcher McKenzie of Arlington Texas, and great-niece Kennedy DeMarco of Arlington, Texas.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Texarkana, Texas at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating.

In place of flowers, the family requests memorials to St. Jude’s Research Hospital for Children.

