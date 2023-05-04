Advertisement

Linda Diane Hall age 76 of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away on May 1, 2023.

She was born on April 28, 1947, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Carlis and Margaret Woodruff.

Mrs. Hall spent her working days as a Nurse at Collom and Carney Clinic in Texarkana, Texas, where she later retired. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, spending time with her grandchildren and her dog Max. She was a member of Arabella Heights Baptist Church. She is described by her family as a loving mother and grandmother, always putting her family first.

She is preceded in death by her parents Carlis and Margaret Woodruff.

Linda leaves to cherish her memory:

Three sons and two daughters-in-law Michael Hall and wife Teresa of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Mark Hall of Texarkana, Arkansas, Brian Hall and wife Amber of Texarkana, Arkansas; One Brother and sister-in-law Kenneth Woodruff and wife Sandy of Gilmer, Texas; one sister Gail Hall of Searcy, Arkansas; Grandchildren Breanna Hall, Koby Hall, Kaleb Hall, Matthew Hall, Ashley Clayborn, Lane Hall, and Jesse Hall; along with a number of family and friends.

Graveside service will be held on May 5, 2023, at 2:00pm at Rondo Memorial Park in Texarkana, Arkansas with Bro. Truman Campbell officiating. Under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home-Texas.

Visitation will be held on May 5, 2023, at 4:00PM at the home of Brian and Amber Hall.

