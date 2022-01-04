Advertisement

Linda Gail Cornett, age 74, of Stephenville, Texas, formerly of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Mrs. Cornett was born May 29, 1947, in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was a homemaker and former Co-Owner of Cornett’s Key Shop in Stephenville, Texas. She was a member of the Salvation Army Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister and a friend to many. Linda was a sentimental person who was always looking out for the needs of her family. Her family was the joy of her life. She had a big heart and always made sure you were welcomed. She enjoyed a good game of cards with her friends and family. She also loved to travel to the casino on occasions.

She is survived by her husband of fifty-four years, Jerry Cornett, Sr. of Stephenville, Texas; two sons, Jerry Cornett, Jr. and his wife Sonya of Burleson, Texas; Terry Cornett and his wife Erin of Paradise, Texas; one sister, Alice Jewell of Texarkana, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Gerry Williams and his wife Samantha, Cody Cornett, Dustin Cornett, Rebecca Cornett and Megan Cornett; two great grandchildren, Nathan Williams and Averie Williams; and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Captain Juan Gomez officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

Advertisement

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P. M.

