Linda Gail Langford passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at a Texarkana Hospital. She was 80 years old.

Linda was born on July 9, 1944, in DeKalb, Texas to Travis Langford and Myrtle Langford Tolison.

Linda loved singing and playing bingo. She was of the Methodist faith.

She is preceded in death by her father, mother, stepfather Leon Tolison, and one sister, Wanda Jean.

Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Carolyn Layne and husband Allan, as well as a host of extended family and friends.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 2, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery- Nash, TX.