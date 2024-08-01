Electrical Apprentice License Program Now Offered at Texarkana College

Sponsor

Students can now jumpstart their career in Texarkana College’s new Electrical Technology Apprenticeship program and log hours toward earning their Journeyman Electrician license while taking classes. This is a huge benefit and time saver for students who want to jump start their career according to Mark Rushing, TC’s lead program instructor. To becoming an electrician in Texas, there are several steps to earning a license said Rushing.

“First, a student needs to complete a combination of classroom training hours and on-the-job training hours through a registered apprenticeship program, such as the one now offered by Texarkana College,” said Rushing. “Our program is three semesters long and students can apply to participate in a work co-op during the third semester. This is an ideal situation for our students who need to earn money while going to school and it gives students a chance to work with potential employers that could offer them a job once they complete the program.”

The hours students earn through the program help them meet the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s (TDLR) mandated hours to apply for an electrician license Rushing said.

To earn a license, students must also pass the journeyman electrician written exam administered by TDLR. The exam covers topics such as electrical theory, codes, calculations, safety, and wiring methods. At Texarkana College, our program covers all these topics and more while preparing the student to take the exam. A score of at least 70% is required to pass the exam.

Students can start the program in either the fall or spring semester and can choose to take classes during the day or at night. Curriculum combines classroom instruction with hands-on learning in a new state-of-the-art technical lab that simulates a construction site.

“To excel as an electrician, it is beneficial to have a working knowledge of codes, theory, safety protocols, and basic terminology used in the industry,” said Rushing. “We spend quality time in the classroom discussing these foundational concepts and then head over to our technical lab and put our hands to work practicing the skills.”

TC’s program trains students in residential, commercial and industrial settings while also teaching techniques for the installation of wiring, circuit breakers, and transformers. Students learn to use digital multi-meters and are trained to identify hazards and how to repair electrical systems.

“Throughout my career I have had the opportunity to work with wonderful people who are smart, dedicated, and respectful to others in the field,” said Rushing. “I have been on jobsites that include hospitals, retail malls, prisons, schools, and residential projects. It is a career path that rewards you financially and can eventually provide you with independence as a business owner if that is a goal of yours. As a Journeyman Electrician, you can expect to start out earning anywhere from $25-$35 per hour, depending on the type of employer you work for. I worked at the federal prison for more than twenty years which provided me with great insurance and retirement benefits.”

Rushing said his career as an electrician has allowed him to have a career in a field he finds rewarding and always in demand.

For more information and to get started in TC’s Electrical Technology program, go online to https://www.texarkanacollege.edu/programs/electrical-technology/ or call 903-823-3012 to schedule a tour or to talk to an advisor. Fall semester classes begin August 14, 2024.

About Texarkana College

From academics and technical training to community-based events and friendly fun, there’s something for everyone at Texarkana College. With over 60 different ways to earn a degree and certificate, TC offers you affordable and exciting community college courses with endless opportunities so you can START or START OVER. Since its establishment in 1927, Texarkana College has been committed to student success and the advancement of the community through attainable higher education and lifelong learning. Over 1,000 degrees and certificates are awarded to students each year. The Texarkana College Foundation brings dreams to life and empowers students to accomplish their goals by providing students with affordable and accessible opportunities in higher education. See how TC can help you Start or Start Over.