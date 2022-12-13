Advertisement

Linda Kay Brown, age 75, of New Boston, Texas passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at a local hospital. She was born on November 26, 1947, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Cloys and Mildred Tedder.

Mrs. Brown was the co-owner of J & G Tire Center in New Boston, Texas and was a member of Moss Springs Baptist Church – New Boston, Texas. She was a wonderful and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her parents.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, John Brown of New Boston, Texas; her daughter and son-in-law, Jonanna and George Bogue of Diana, Texas; her son, Gary Brown of Atlanta, Georgia; her brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Cathe Tedder of Rockwall, Texas; two grandchildren, Kelsey Bogue, Keaton Bogue both of Diana, Texas; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Ringwood Cemetery – New Boston, Texas with Bro. Colton Fowler officiating and under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home. There is no set Visitation.

