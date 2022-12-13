Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Clarence A. “Tony” Couch, age 75, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, in a Dallas, Texas hospital.

Mr. Couch was born September 3, 1947, outside of Mobile, Alabama. He served in the United States Air Force and was a Vietnam Veteran. Tony was a retired car salesman and was the owner of Arrow Bar. He loved to play golf and shoot pool.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Couch; four children, Clarence “Tony” Couch, Jr. and wife, Kim, Dorothy Couch, Casey Reaves, and Nick Wilson; three step-children, Jancy Hodges and husband John Pat Hodges, Jason Standridge and wife Liz, and Cyndi Burns and husband, Ken; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, siblings and other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with John Pat Hodges officiating.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

