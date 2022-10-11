Linda Marie Hodge

Advertisement

Linda Marie Smith Hodge, age 74, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, October 6, 2022 at her residence.

Mrs. Hodge was born July 17, 1948 in Columbus, Georgia. She was retired from Red River Army Depot and was a member of the Hardy Memorial United Methodist Church.

She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Holly and Brian Burleson of Glasgow, Montana; Casey and Jeremy Moody of Jonesborough, Tennessee; one sister, Elaine Haraway of Texarkana, Texas; three grandchildren, Braxton Moody and his wife, Kaitlyn, Bailey Burleson and wife Amy and Blakely Burleson; one special friend, Darlene Phelps and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the Hardy Memorial United Methodist Church with Jerry Black officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 6-7:30 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.

