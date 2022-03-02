Linda Mundell

Advertisement

Linda Ruth Colls Mundell, age 74, formerly of El Paso, Texas, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at her residence.

Ms. Mundell was born September 27, 1947, in El Paso, Texas and was raised there by her parents Charles and Ruth Colls. Linda retired as a Registered Nurse after over 40 years of nursing and attended Highland Park Baptist Church. She loved to travel and was an Anglophile, loving all things British. Linda was fond of horses and was crazy about her black Lexus. She adored her grandkids and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Katherine Dunlap.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Noel and April Colls of El Paso, Texas; four grandchildren, Zaden Marshall, Ruth Colls, Carter Colls and Madeline Colls; one sister Shirley Suffridge of Texarkana; four nephews, Marc Suffridge, Scott Suffridge, Chris Richards, and David Cox; and five nieces, Karen Richards, Susan Rudisil, Laura Cox, Beth Lafuente, and Catherine Cox.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin Myers officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Sunday.

