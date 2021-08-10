Advertisement

Linda Price Beason Ellis, age 81, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, August 8, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Ellis was born March 24, 1940, in Shreveport, Louisiana to Roy Price and Gertrude Honeycutt Price.

She was a homemaker, a Christian, and a member of the Elks Lodge 2771. Linda enjoyed collecting frog figurines and going fishing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bob Ellis and two sons, Richard Beason and Dennis Campbell.

Survivors include her children, Robert Beason of Phenix City, Alabama, Donna Dillon and husband, Ricky of Springhill, Louisiana, Cheryl Foster and husband Gaylon of Texarkana, and Thomas Beason and wife Lori of Texarkana; one brother, James Price of Texarkana, special friend, Owen Ludlow; along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and she loved them all.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.