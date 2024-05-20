Sponsor

Linda Sue Napier, age 80, of Arlington, Texas, died Friday, 17, 2024, in her Arlington home surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Napier, a dedicated homemaker, was born on July 28, 1943, in Atlanta, Texas, raised in Rodessa, Louisiana, and lived most of her life in Arlington, Texas. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, always putting her family’s needs before her own. Her unconditional love and care for her children and grandchildren were unparalleled. She found joy in shopping and spoiling her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of over fifty years, Donald Napier, and one son, David Napier.

She is survived by one daughter, Crystal Napier, and her future son-in-law, Scott Stephenson of Arlington, Texas; two grandchildren, Haley Brinkley and her husband, Jon; and Colby Darville and his girlfriend, Katie Judd; and a host of friends and other relatives.

The family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, on Tuesday, May 21st, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.

Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Gardens, with David Fowler officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.