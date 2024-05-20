Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

Ted Olan “T. O.” Hardin, age 81, of Fouke, Arkansas, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Mr. Hardin was born February 24, 1943, in Fouke, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Fouke. T. O. was a Christian who loved the Lord. He was the retired owner and operator of Hardin’s Paint and Body Shop in Fouke, Arkansas, for many years. He sat on the Fouke City Council and was also a member of the Miller County Quorum Court. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and riding horses. He enjoyed playing the guitar with family and friends, especially in church. T. O. was a man who never wavered from his belief in God, family, and the love of his country. The most important part of his life was his family and creating memories that would last a lifetime. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pelly A. Hardin and Gladys Nowlin Hardin, one brother, Sidney Hardin, and three sisters, Daisy Sanford, Aliene York, and Janice Houck.

He is survived by his companion and best friend, Yvonne; two daughters and son-in-law, Olene and Charlie Rogers of Texarkana, Arkansas; Phyllis and Ed Allison of Fouke, Arkansas; two sons, Trevor Hardin and Tobin Hardin, both of Fouke, Arkansas; two brothers and sisters-in-law; Ace and Gail Hardin of Fouke, Arkansas; and Jimmy and Jesse Hardin of Fouke, Arkansas; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 P.M. Monday, May 20, 2024, at Faith Chapel Church, with Rev. Ronnie Freeman, Rev. Mike Brewer and Rev. Lloyd Shuecraft officiating. Burial will be in Sylverino Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, on Sunday afternoon from 2:00 to 4:00 P. M.