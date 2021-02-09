Lindalyn Campbell

Advertisement

Lindalyn Edwards Campbell, age 72, of Texarkana, Texas, died Saturday, February 6, 2021, at her residence.

Mrs. Campbell was born April 23, 1948, in Texarkana, Texas to Julian and Virginia Boyd Edwards. She obtained both her undergraduate and master’s degree from Stephen F. Austin State University where she graduated with high honors. Lindalyn taught at Arkansas State University for one year and then served as Chief of Security at the women’s unit of the Arkansas Department at Corrections for four years. She was given an Outstanding Service Award in 1975 by the Commissioner of the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Even though her career was blooming and full of accolades, Lindalyn retired from her job when her son, Boyd was born and became a full-time mother and wife. Her most important role become that of taking care of her son and all his friends who lovingly called her “Mrs. C”. The Campbell home was the home the kids wanted to be at, as she made each friend feel welcomed and special. Lindalyn was the ultimate hostess for any gathering. She would orchestrate many themed dinner nights for Department of Corrections administrators. These events would sometimes be for 40 people and sometimes 200 plus, but they would be talked about for years to come.

Advertisement

In her pastime, Lindalyn enjoyed music, dancing and traveling. She was also a stained-glass artist and enjoyed several other craft projects. Lindalyn excelled at everything she did.

She will be missed by all her loved ones left to cherish her memory to include her husband Jerry Campbell of 47 years; one son, Boyd Campbell of Hot Springs, Arkansas; one granddaughter, Bryleigh Rose Campbell; one sister and brother-in-law, Julianne and Phillip Ellis of Texarkana; niece Kelli Stahl and husband, Jonathan of Texarkana; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim and Patricia Campbell of Marietta, Georgia; along with many friends.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate.