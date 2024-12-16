Sponsor

Lois Ann Wingfield, age 89, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, December 12, 2024 at her residence.

Mrs. Wingfield was born April 10, 1935 in Prescott, Arkansas. She graduated from Gurdon High School where she was selected Valedictorian and to the National Honor Society of Arkansas.

She was a homemaker and member of the Liberty Eylau Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents Willie Clint Mosely and Lois Margaret Blanton Mosely and by one brother, Clint Blanton Mosely.

She is survived by her husband of seventy-two years, Ray Wingfield of Texarkana, Texas; one son and daughter-in-law, Thomas Ray Wingfield and Melanie of Texarkana, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Cindy Ann Simmons and Tom of Texarkana, Texas; two grandchildren, Dr. Rebecca Mason and husband Carl and Rex Thomas Simmons III and wife Brianna Connaughton; two great grandchildren, Amelie Mason and Axel Mason and a number of other friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Liberty Eylau Baptist Church.