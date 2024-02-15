Sponsor

Mr. Lonzo Charles (L.C.) Henry (80) of Fulton, AR moved from labor to reward on February 8, 2024, in Tyler, TX. Mr. Henry was born of February 1, 1944, to the late Charles H. and Maude (Stuart) Henry. Mr. Henry was a hardworking man who worked as a concrete finisher but was known as a jack of all trades. There seemed to be nothing too hard for him.

Mr. Henry was a native of Fulton, Arkansas and confessed Jesus as his savior at an early age. He had many friends and seemed to never meet a stranger. Mr. Henry was preceded in death by his wife Ozie Marie (Holmes) Henry, His Mother (Maude (Stuart) Henry, Father Charles H. Henry, son (Jerry), four Brothers (Willie, Odell, Charles Edward, and Charles Jr.) three sisters (Linda, Mary, and Katherine).

He is survived by three sons Erwin Henry (Mayra) of Phoenix, Arizona, Kevin Davis of Texarkana, Arkansas, Trayvon Robinson of Texarkana, Arkansas. Four daughters Tammy Henry of Texarkana, Texas, Kenisha Staggers of Texarkana, Arkansas, Kimberly Henry of Texarkana, Texas, and Tangela Henry of Texarkana, Arkansas. Three brothers Jessie Henry (Sharon) of Fulton, Arkansas, Alonzo Henry (Vickie) of Fulton, Arkansas, and Maurice Henry (Gracie) of Fulton, Arkansas and one sister Mae Ester Henry of Fulton, Arkansas. A host of grandchildren, and great grandchildren and four dear friends Bud Gildon of Texarkana, Texas, Ardell “Redtop” Bradley, Quince Gurley Jr “June”, Ronnie Downs, and Ronnie and Debra Allen.

Services for Mr. Henry will be as follows.

Visitation: February 16th, 2024, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Charity Baptist Church, 5210 HWY 67 Fulton, Arkansas

Funeral Service: February 17th, 2024, 11:00 Charity Baptist Church, 5210 Highway, 67 Fulton, Arkansas

The funeral service will be live streamed

Under the care of the Hamilton-Davis Funeral Home.

Interment: White Hill Cemetery