Mini-Grant Opportunities Available for UAHT Students

Sponsor

Students from across the University of Arkansas System are invited to submit applications for mini-grants awarded through an endowment honoring James L. “Skip” Rutherford III upon his retirement as dean of the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service in 2021.

Grants of up to $1,000 will be awarded to students for expenses such as technology, conference registration, interview expenses, research and evaluation, travel, test preparation, books, equipment or other supplies where a student can demonstrate need through the application process. This is the third year for awards from the endowment, which are given out each spring.

The endowment was established at the University of Arkansas Foundation to honor Rutherford and provide support to student leaders across the UA System. Undergraduate and graduate students from any UA System campus are eligible to apply for grants, which will be awarded by a committee appointed by UA System Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Michael Moore, in accordance with the terms of the endowment.

The application process requires students to submit information about themselves and their proposed use of grant funding, along with contact information and a letter of recommendation from a faculty, staff or administrative advisor at their home campus. The deadline for submission is April 12, 2024.

Click here to complete the application form. After completing the form, students are required to submit:

A letter describing their grant proposal.

A resume.

A letter of recommendation from a home campus faculty, staff or administrative advisor.

These documents should be emailed as PDF files to rutherfordendowment@gmail.com.

For questions about the grant process, please contact Sylvia White at swhite@uasys.edu.

Learn more: https://uasys.edu/news/applications-invited-for-student-grants-from-endowment-honoring-clinton-school-dean-emeritus-2/