Lora “Shelly” Orms

Lora Michille “Shelly” Orms, age 56, of Jefferson, Texas, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, November 13, 2021 at her mother’s home, surrounded by family. She was born on April 16, 1965 in Texarkana, Texas. Shelly was the former tax accessor in Marion County and had worked at Wadley Regional Medical Center for 20 years. She enjoyed yard work, do it yourself projects, and long boat rides. She especially loved spending time with her dog, Bear.

Shelly is preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Fouse.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Orms of Jefferson, Texas; two sons, Dylan Smith and wife Kelsey of Atlanta, Texas, Jordan Owens of Atlanta, Texas; mother and step father, Diyana Clark and Carroll of Atlanta, Texas; one brother, Troy Fouse of Atlanta, Texas; one sister, Paula Winchester and husband Larry of LaClaire, Iowa; two grandchildren, Emma Smith, Noah Smith; and a host of aunts, cousins, and other friends and family.

Advertisement

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Hanner Funeral Service.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am, Wednesday, November 17, 2021 in the Hanner Funeral Service Chapel with Bro. James Williams officiating.

Guest registry is available at www.hannerfuneralservice.com.

